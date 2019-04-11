Un estudiante de corta el pelo gratis a personas sin hogar

En una extensa publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, Rodríguez ha explicado que en el próximo mes de junio se cumplirán dos años de que está cortando el pelo, y afirmó que recién el domingo se le ocurrió que tenía “la capacidad de ayudar a los demás” de la manera que mejor conoce.
This June makes 2 years that I’ve been cutting hair.... ~ In all this time it wasn’t until this past Sunday that marked the first time that it occurred to me that I have an ability to help others in a way that I know best. ~ My chase of money, success, and accomplishments has turned me from the potential to be an instrument of blessing to other people in need. ~ Together with my bro @yungdrippaa we bought 200$ worth of food, supplies, and daily essentials and headed to The projects of downtown Miami with 1 goal in mind : To help others in any way we could. ~ Technically We didn’t ‘gain’ anything... we spent 200$ and time we wouldn’t get back... or so it seems. ~ What we gave in money and time we received ten fold in love and appreciation from those we helped. For hours we distributed food and provided haircuts to those who couldn’t afford it. By the end of the day our legs were tired and our energy was all but used up, but the smiles we caused and happiness we saw made it the best 200$ we ever spent. ~ My intention with this post isn’t to boast to you all of what I did or look for applause... I simply want to tell everyone seeing this that there will always be another person in the world in need of the blessing only YOU can provide. We need to step up and be the change we want to see. ~ That being said me and my brother @yungdrippaa have started a local Non-profit Organization called ‘Blessed2BlessOthers’ . You can find us at @blessed2blessothersfoundation . Money is appreciated but more than that we need people that are willing to be the chance they wish to see in their community. If you have a talent or gift then you can put it to use to help other people. It’s an act that often takes more selflessness and good intention than it does money. ~ If whatever is written above resonated at least one tiny bit with anyone reading above please feel free to reach out to me @jclipsthebarber or on @blessed2blessothersfoundation . ~ “The one who blesses others is abundantly blessed; those who help others are helped.” - Proverbs 11:25 ~ Thank you all for taking time out your day for reading this and God bless! đđ˝đŻ
El joven, estudiante de último año de Mater Academy Charter High School, decidió salir con su amigo Bruno Díaz a comprar alimentos y artículos esenciales diarios para repartirlos entre personas necesitadas, y así acabaron haciéndolo debajo de un paso elevado, cercano al Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Las fotos compartidas en las redes sociales de Rodríguez muestran a personas sentadas en su improvisada silla de barbero, al lado de una mesa en la que se pueden ver utensilios de peluquería, bocadillos y agua.
“Lo que dimos en dinero y tiempo, lo recibimos diez veces más amor y aprecio de aquellos a quienes ayudamos”, dijo Rodríguez.
“Durante horas distribuimos alimentos y proporcionamos cortes de pelo a quienes no podían pagarlo. Al final del día, nuestras piernas estaban cansadas y nuestra energía estaba casi agotada, pero las sonrisas que causamos y la felicidad que vimos lo convirtieron en los mejores $ 200 que hemos gastado”, añadió.
Joshua Rodríguez ha precisado que su intención no es alardear o buscar un aplauso “simplemente quiero decirles a todos los que ven esto que siempre habrá otra persona en el mundo que necesita la bendición que solo USTED puede proporcionar. Necesitamos dar un paso adelante y ser el cambio que queremos ver”, sentenció.
El joven ha iniciado junto a su amigo una organización local sin fines de lucro llamada Blessed2BlessOthers.
“El dinero es apreciado, pero más que eso necesitamos personas que estén dispuestas a tener la oportunidad que desean ver en su comunidad. Si tienes un talento o un don, puedes utilizarlo para ayudar a otras personas. Es un acto que a menudo requiere más desinterés y buena intención que el dinero. Si lo que está escrito arriba resuena al menos un poquito con alguien que lea, no dude en comunicarse conmigo”, sentenció.
El gesto del joven de 18 años ha despertado muchas palabras de simpatía y admiración en las redes sociales en las últimas horas.